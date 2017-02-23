Newswise — Anaheim, CA. .. March 8, 2017 … HumanN is pleased to announce the launching of Protein40®, a powerful functional foods supplement that delivers three high quality proteins – in one convenient shake for seven full hours of muscle and bone support during the Natural Products Expo West trade show.

HumanN has partnered with Dr. John Ivy, Ph.D., one of the world’s renowned experts in protein timing, nutrition, and exercise performance to create Protein40. Dr. Ivy is the bestselling author of Nutrient Timing: The Future of Sports Nutrition, and serves as the Executive Director of Sports Nutrition Research for HumanN, leading its science team in developing this groundbreaking product for anyone over the age of 40.

“Most people over the age of 35 do not realize that essential hormones associated with a reduction in strength, power and speed of movement to peak exercise begin to naturally decline,” Dr. Ivy shares. “By age 40, you need twice as much protein to simply maintain existing muscle mass, especially as your body’s ability to synthesize protein drops. Most notably, Protein40 has been formulated to help the body aid in muscle recovery and support bone mass.”

Protein40 delivers 20 grams of premium proteins (Whey Protein Isolate, Calcium Caseinate, Micellar Casein) that are digested at different rates for seven continuous hours of support to help address any protein gaps in diet and lifestyle.

These proteins are then combined with essential nutrients to maximize and prolong protein synthesis, including 4g of leucine, a branch amino acid that enhances protein synthesis. Protein40 also provides 50 percent of the recommended daily allowance for magnesium and 30 percent of calcium.

Available in a chocolate flavor, Protein40 features a low glycemic index, contains no artificial sweeteners of flavors, and has only 140 calories per serving

“The biggest mistake I see those seeking [to build] muscle make,” according to Registered Dietician Mari-Etta Parrish, “is to disregard their need to trigger insulin in order to build muscle. In other words, they mistakenly prioritize only protein… and don't realize that a certain amount of sugar or carbohydrate is also necessary to really optimize the muscle maintenance or building process. Not only does [Protein40] contain a balanced combination of highly bio-available proteins, it includes necessary carbohydrate and helpful minerals.”

“We developed Protein40 based on well-established scientific principal to provide an optimal blend of proteins for enhanced muscle and bone performance and recovery,” Dr. Ivy adds.

“Whey isolate is a quickly absorbed fast acting protein. It stimulates muscle protein synthesis within 30 minutes of consumption. Micellar casein is slowly digested and the absorption of its component amino acids is slow. While protein synthesis is slow to respond to micellar casein, its effect is prolonged. It is also the only protein that has been shown to help reduce muscle protein breakdown as well as stimulate muscle protein synthesis. Calcium caseinate’s digestion rate is slower than whey isolate, but faster than micellar casein, and therefore its effect on protein synthesis is intermediate to whey isolate and micellar casein. In addition, calcium caseinate provides calcium for bone health.

The amount of protein is important. HumanN Protein40 provides 20 grams of protein per serving, which is enriched with an additional 2 grams of the branched chain amino acid, L-leucine. Because of the quality of protein used, there are 11.0 g of essential amino acids in each serving and 4.0 g of L-leucine. The ability of a protein supplement to stimulate protein synthesis is closely related to the amount of L-leucine and essential amino acids delivered in the supplement. L-leucine is the key activator of protein synthesis, while the other essential amino acids facilitates the activity of L-leucine. This level of L-leucine and essential amino acids has been found to maximally stimulate muscle protein synthesis.

Dr. John Ivy is the Teresa Lozano Long Endowed Chair Emeritus at the University of Texas at Austin. He received his Ph.D. in Exercise Physiology from the University of Maryland, and trained in physiology and metabolism at Washington University School of Medicine as an NIH Post-Doctoral Fellow. He served on the faculty at the University of Texas for 31 years and as Chair of the Department of Kinesiology and Health Education for 13 years.

Formerly Neogenis Laboratories, HumanN is the only company in the world licensed to use this patented Nitric Oxide platform technology. Powered by a blue ribbon panel Scientific Advisory Board that includes Dr. Nathan Bryan and Dr. John Ivy, HumanN believes in helping every human reach their full potential across every phase of life. As a University of Texas Austin technology portfolio company, HumanN upholds extremely high standards in the production of its line of functional foods and supplements, including conducting human clinical trials to support the safety and efficacy of its products. In 2016, HumanN was named to the Inc. 5000 List for the second straight year, and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, Men’s Journal, and more.

