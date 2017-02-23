Newswise — WHAT: As part of the Dean’s Discussions Series at American University’s School of International Service, Former United States Senator of Wisconsin Russ Feingold – and now a distinguished executive in residence at SIS -- and James Goldgeier, dean of SIS, will discuss a wide range of issue relating to American political campaigns, federal elections, the Supreme Court, and the dangerous role of corporate and private money in politics.

• Russ Feingold, former United States Senator from Wisconsin and distinguished executive in residence at AU’s School of International Service (SIS)

• James Goldgeier, Dean of AU’s School of International Service, will moderate the event.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 1, 2017

WHERE: School of International Service, Abramson Family Founders Room, 3400 Nebraska Ave., Washington, D.C. 20016.

Background: The event, entitled “The Undermining of the Legitimacy of the American Government,” will focus on a wide range of issues related to voting, campaign finance, the impacts of the Citizens United decision, the presidency and the Electoral College, and the Supreme Court.

This spring, SIS has welcomed Russ Feingold as its new Distinguished Executive in Residence. Best known for his work on campaign finance reform, as a vocal opponent of the Iraq War, and as the only senator to vote against the USA PATRIOT Act, Senator Feingold is a respected voice in both public life and in academia. He is the author of While America Sleeps: A Wake-up Call for the Post-9/11 Era.

In this winter semester, Senator Feingold will teach at SIS skills institute. His course, “Diplomatic Challenges and Skills: Case Study—Great Lakes Region of Africa,” centers on post-1994 conflicts in the Great Lakes Region of Africa. Senator Feingold, who served as a United States Special Envoy to the Great Lakes Region of Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo from July 2013 to March 2015, will offer his unique perspective on international conflict resolution efforts, legal accountability, international peacekeeping, and the conduct of American foreign policy in the region.

