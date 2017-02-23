 
Consequences of Destroying NAFTA

Released: 23-Feb-2017

Source Newsroom: Cornell University

Government/Law, Immigration, U.S. Politics, Local - New York, Economics, U.S. Foreign Relations, U.S. National Security
  • Mexico, Trump, Trade, Nafta, Economics,
  • Trump Administration, Immigration, Undocumented Immigrants
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY MEDIA RELATIONS OFFICE
    Feb. 23, 2017



    Consequences of destroying NAFTA

    Gustavo Flores-Macias, professor of government at Cornell University and former director of public affairs in Mexico’s Consumer Protection Agency, is available to comment on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly’s trip to Mexico City to meet government officials including President Enrique Peña Nieto.

    This week, Flores-Macias penned this op-ed about the four unintended consequences of Trump’s plan to kill NAFTA, including: increased migration from south of the border; higher prices, fewer goods for Americans; allowing China to swoop in; and lastly, promoting anti-American leaders in Mexico.

    Bio: http://government.cornell.edu/gustavo-flores-mac%C3%ADas

    Por favor ten en cuenta que Gustavo Flores-Macias, puede ser entrevistado en español.

    For interviews contact:
    Rebecca Valli
    office: 607-255-7701
    cell: 607-793-1025
    rv234@cornell.edu

    Cornell University has television, ISDN and dedicated Skype/Google+ Hangout studios available for media interviews.

