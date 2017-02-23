Newswise — SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA (Feb. 23, 2017) – Drumming, dancing, painting, writing, acting and singing are among the many activities taking place over four days – March 30 through April 2 – as national experts lead more than 125 workshops integrating the arts with mental health practices.

UCLArts and Healing, in partnership with the Expressive Therapies Summit, will present, “Creativity & the Arts in Healing,” at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport. The program will target professionals in arts, education, mental health, social services and health care, but anyone interested in creativity and healing is invited to register.

“We know from studies that integrating the arts into mental health practices can bring about many social, emotional, physical and cognitive benefits,” said Ping Ho, M.A., M.P.H., founding director of UCLArts and Healing. “The arts help us transcend traditional barriers of culture and ability, and shared creative experiences build empathy and community, expanding possibilities for action and transformation.”

Specialty tracks at the conference will include mindfulness & wellbeing, community building & social justice, expressive writing & journaling, and play therapy. Specialized workshops are also available for mental health practitioners, professionals who work with children and adolescents, and those who care for special populations, such as older adults, people with autism, and members of the military. Participants can earn more than 30 continuing-education credits.

Information and registration are at www.expressivetherapiessummit.la., and will continue through March 27. Participants may register for any one or combination of days.

UCLArts and Healing is a partnership between the Arts and Healing Initiative, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, and the UCLA Collaborative Centers for Integrative Medicine.

