Newswise — CHICAGO – Eating healthier doesn’t mean changing your entire eating pattern overnight. Small changes, made over time, can add up. For National Nutrition Month® 2017, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics urges everyone to start small – one forkful at a time, and “Put Your Best Fork Forward."

Each March, the Academy encourages everyone to focus on healthful eating through National Nutrition Month. Whether you’re planning meals to prepare at home or making selections when dining out, always “Put Your Best Fork Forward” to help find your healthy eating style.

“How much we eat is as important as what we eat, which is why this year’s National Nutrition Month theme inspires us to start with small changes in our eating habits,” says registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Spokesperson Kristi King.

The Academy strives to communicate healthful eating messages that emphasize balancing food and beverages within an individual's energy needs, rather than focusing on any one specific food or meal. To this end, it is the Academy's position that improving overall wellbeing requires a lifelong commitment to healthful lifestyle behaviors, emphasizing lasting and enjoyable eating practices and daily physical activity.

“It’s important to balance individualized eating plans that include a variety of your favorite, nutritious foods with physical activity most days of the week,” King says. “Registered dietitian nutritionists bring the knowledge and experience to help people find balance and create sustainable solutions that will keep them healthy throughout their entire lives.”

Initiated in 1973 as National Nutrition Week, the public education campaign became a month-long observance in 1980 in response to growing interest in nutrition.

To commemorate the dedication of registered dietitian nutritionists as the leading advocates for advancing the nutritional status of Americans and people around the world, the second Wednesday of March is celebrated as “Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day.” This year’s Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day will be celebrated March 8.

As part of National Nutrition Month, the Academy’s website includes articles, recipes, videos and educational resources to spread the message of good nutrition and an overall healthy lifestyle for people of all ages, genders and backgrounds. Consumers can also follow National Nutrition Month on the Academy’s social media channels including Facebook and Twitter using #NationalNutritionMonth.

###

All registered dietitians are nutritionists – but not all nutritionists are registered dietitians. The Academy’s Board of Directors and Commission on Dietetic Registration have determined that those who hold the credential registered dietitian (RD) may optionally use “registered dietitian nutritionist” (RDN) instead. The two credentials have identical meanings.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation’s health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org

