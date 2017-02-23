Newswise — The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) recently signed an agreement officially lending its support to the national March for Science rally and teach-in in Washington, DC, scheduled for Earth Day, Saturday, April 22. ASCB was among the first to uphold the event’s mission to “unite the diverse universe of scientists and other community members in a non-partisan manner.”

Erika Shugart, executive director of ASCB, says the society chose to partner with the March for Science because the gathering will assemble scientists from diverse backgrounds together with the citizens and decision-makers who directly benefit from scientific findings and innovations.

“We see the March for Science as an opportunity for scientists from across disciplines and across party lines to stand alongside members of the public to advocate for science, which is the cornerstone of evidence-based policy making,” Shugart said. “It is critically important to continue to support the work of scientists who are solving the challenges we face as a modern society, whether those problems involve the health of our tiniest cells to developing the next cure for disease to enhancing the way we live and work.”

To facilitate participation by its membership, ASCB has launched an informational website - http://marchforscience.ascb.org/ - and is promoting the use of the hash tag #ascbmarches to help members quickly search for photos, events, comments, and other march-related communications online. The ASCB website will also serve as a hub where active members can coordinate ride-sharing and room-sharing if they choose to travel to Washington, DC, for the event or where they can connect to satellite events happening in their hometowns. Members of the public may visit the website for updates on ASCB activities related to the March for Science or follow ASCB on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

ASCB Marches http://marchforscience.ascb.org/

ASCB on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ASCBiology/

ASCB on Twitter @ascbiology

ASCB on Instagram @ascbiology