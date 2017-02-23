WHAT & WHO:

Newswise — CRF’s next Mini-Med School for Women will cover the role stress plays in heart disease, and ways to manage stress for optimal health. The seminar is part of the CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative which aims to reduce gender disparity in cardiovascular care through research and education. These Mini-Med School seminars feature leading experts who give New York area women the tools to take better care of themselves and their loved ones. The March 14th program includes the following presentations from experts in the field:

Changing the Mindset

Nisha Jhalani, MD

Director, CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center

Stress and Your Heart

Erica Jones, MD

Director of the HeartHealth Program at Weill Cornell Medicine

Practicing Mindfulness

Tanya Boulton

Senior Yoga Instructor, Pure Yoga

WHY:

Cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of women, yet many are unaware of their own risk factors and how to manage them. 80% of heart disease and stroke events may be prevented by lifestyle changes and education (Source: AHA). Excessive stress can lead to a wide variety of health problems including heart disease. CRF wants to help women manage stress more effectively to enhance the health of their minds and hearts.

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Registration: 5:45 p.m.

Seminar: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

1700 Broadway, 9th Floor

New York, NY 10019

HOW TO REGISTER:

Registration is free, but seating is limited. To register, please visit: https://www.crf.org/crf/donate/women-s-heart-health-initiative/mini-med-school-seminars.

ABOUT CRF

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. For more information, visit www.crf.org.

The CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative was founded to help reduce gender disparity in cardiovascular care using a two-pronged approach: advocating for increased female representation in clinical trials and raising awareness about women and heart disease through “mini-med school” educational seminars. For more information, visit www.crf.org/whhi.

###

