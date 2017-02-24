A researcher who found that transgender college students who are denied equal access to restroom facilities are more likely to have attempted suicide is available to speak about the recent reversal of Obama Administration-era protections for transgender primary and secondary school students.

Kristie Seelman is an assistant professor in the School of Social Work at Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies. She is available directly at kseelman@gsu.edu. For further assistance in reaching Seelman, contact Jeremy Craig at jcraig@gsu.edu or 404-413-1374.

Seelman and her research team found that transgender university and college students are at a significantly higher risk for suicide attempts when their campus experience includes being denied access to bathrooms and gender-appropriate campus housing.

An alarmingly high proportion of the transgender individuals participating in the study – 46.5 percent – had a history of attempted suicide.

The rate of attempted suicide was even higher among those who had been denied access to bathrooms (60.5 percent) or gender-appropriate campus housing (60.6 percent), which were significant differences.

Seelman used data from the National Transgender Discrimination Survey (NTDS), a study of more than 6,000 transgender adults, including more than 2,300 individuals who self-identified as transgender while in college, to study whether denial of access to bathrooms and gender-appropriate campus housing are related to a heightened risk for suicide attempts among transgender individuals.

Nearly a quarter of those in the NTDS who had attended college reported being denied access to bathrooms or other campus facilities due to being transgender or gender non-conforming. About a fifth of the total sample had been denied access to gender-appropriate campus housing.

Those targeted felt less safe and tried to avoid campus bathrooms, those studies reported. Being forced to wait longer to use a bathroom led to physical health consequences, including dehydration and kidney and urinary tract infections.

To read the study, visit https://www.researchgate.net/publication/280026618_Transgender_Adults%27_Access_to_College_Bathrooms_and_Housing_and_the_Relationship_to_Suicidality. If you need help in accessing the study, contact Jeremy Craig, public relations coordinator, at jcraig@gsu.edu or 404-413-1374.

For more about Seelman, visit http://aysps.gsu.edu/profile/kristie-seelman/.

