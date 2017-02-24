 
Alzheimer’s Drug Prescribed ‘Off-Label’ for Mild Cognitive Impairment Could Pose Risk for Some

Genetic Testing Suggested

    FINDINGS
    Donepezil, a medication that is approved to treat people with Alzheimer’s disease, should not be prescribed for people with mild cognitive impairment without a genetic test. UCLA School of Nursing researchers discovered that for people who carry a specific genetic variation — the K-variant of butyrylcholinesterase, or BChE-K — donezpezil could accelerate cognitive decline.

    BACKGROUND
    Mild cognitive impairment is a transitional state between normal age-related changes in cognition and dementia. Because many people with the condition display symptoms similar to those caused by Alzheimer’s disease, some physicians prescribe donepezil, which is marketed under the brand name

    Aricept and is the most-prescribed medication for Alzheimer’s. Donepezil was tested as a possible treatment for mild cognitive impairment in a large, federally funded study published in 2005, but it was not approved by the FDA. Still, doctors have often prescribed the drug “off-label” — meaning that it is not approved for that specific disorder — for their patients with mild cognitive impairment.

    METHOD
    From data collected during the 2005 trial, the researchers looked at the association between BChE-K and changes in cognitive function. Using two tests that measure cognitive impairment, the Mini-Mental State Examination and the Clinical Dementia Rating Sum of Boxes, they found that people with the genetic variation who were treated with donepezil had greater changes in their scores than those who took placebos. They also found that those who took donepezil had a faster cognitive decline than those who took the placebo.

    IMPACT
    Physicians are increasingly using personalized medicine, including pharmacogenetics — the study of how genetics affect a person’s response to a drug — to tailor their patients’ care. The findings reinforce the importance of physicians discussing the possible benefits and risks of this treatment with their patients.

    AUTHORS
    The study was led by Sophie Sokolow, an associate professor at the UCLA School of Nursing. Co-authors were Ziaohui Li, Lucia Chen, Kent Taylor and Jerome Rotter, all of UCLA.

    JOURNAL
    The study was published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

    FUNDING
    The work was supported by the National Institute on Aging (grant 1K23AG05141601A1).

