Newswise — WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2017 — Journalists registering for the American Chemical Society’s (ACS’) 253rd National Meeting & Exposition this spring will have a wealth of new scientific information available for their news stories. More than 14,000 presentations are planned on a wide range of topics from health to the environment. The meeting, one of the largest scientific conferences of the year, will be held April 2-6 in San Francisco.

The link for press registration is https://www.xpressreg.net/register/acsa0417/media/reginfo.asp.

The theme of the meeting is “Advanced Materials, Technologies, Systems & Processes,” but a variety of sessions also will focus on breakthroughs in medicine, food and the environment. These are some of the planned symposia:

Science for a Sustainable Energy Future

•Chemical Forensics

•Next Generation Smart Materials

•Artisanal Foods

•Hollyweird Chemistry

•Applications of Wearable or Implantable Sensors for Systems in Biology

•Drug Discovery for ALS: Putting the Ice Bucket to Work

•International & Multicultural Perspective

•Contaminants of Emerging Concern in Natural & Engineered Systems

•LGBT Graduate & Postdoctoral Student Chemistry Research Symposium

ACS provides complimentary registration to national meetings to reporters (staff and freelance) and public information officers from government, non-profit and educational institutions. Marketing and public relations professionals, lobbyists and scientists do not qualify as press and must register via the main meeting registration page. Journal managing editors, book commissioning editors, acquisitions editors, publishers and those who do not produce news for a publication or institution also do not qualify.

ACS will operate a press center in the Moscone Center, South Building, Foyer. It will include a press conference room and a news media workroom fully staffed to assist in arranging interviews. The press center will have Wi-Fi, computers and refreshments.

Embargoed copies of press releases and a press conference schedule will be available in mid- to late-March. Reporters planning to cover the meeting from their home bases will have access to the press conferences on YouTube at http://bit.ly/ACSLive_SanFrancisco.

The American Chemical Society is a nonprofit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. With nearly 157,000 members, ACS is the world’s largest scientific society and a global leader in providing access to chemistry-related research through its multiple databases, peer-reviewed journals and scientific conferences. ACS does not conduct research, but publishes and publicizes peer-reviewed scientific studies. Its main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

To automatically receive press releases from the American Chemical Society, contact newsroom@acs.org.