Dr. O'Brien is the Vice-Chair of Psychiatry at Penn Medicine, and the founding director of the Penn Center for Studies of Addiction. Over the past 30 years, Dr. O’Brien has made many discoveries and contributions that have become the standard of care in addiction treatment throughout the world. Aside from developing medications to treat alcohol, opioid, and cocaine dependence, his work has also increased the understanding of the clinical aspects of addiction and the neurobiology of relapse. Dr. O’Brien has been an adviser on drug policy to local and national governments since the 1970s and has chaired or served as member of numerous Institute of Medicine (IOM) committees dealing with the science and policy matters of abused drugs. He is also a past president of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and the Association for Research in Nervous and Mental Disease.

Dr. O’Brien is available for phone or on-camera interviews.

http://www.philly.com/philly/health/addiction/Genetic-test-to-predict-opioid-risk-lacks-proof-experts-say.html

