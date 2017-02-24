 
Return to Article List

Discussion to Define Populism and Its Role in Economic Justice

Article ID: 670136

Released: 24-Feb-2017 3:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: University of Illinois at Chicago

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share

  • Akeel Bilgrami, professor of philosophy at Columbia University, will discuss the role of populism today.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Economics, Government/Law, Local - Illinois

Newswise — The Social Justice Initiative at the University of Illinois at Chicago will present a lunchtime discussion on the nature of populism on March 2.

Akeel Bilgrami, professor of philosophy at Columbia University, will discuss the role of populism today, including its sources, its dangers, and its links to struggles for economic justice in the United States and abroad.

Bilgrami, who is also professor on Columbia’s Committee on Global Thought, served as director of the humanities center at Columbia for seven years and is currently the director of its South Asian Institute.

His publications include the books “Belief and Meaning,” “Self-Knowledge and Resentment,” and “Secularism, Identity and Enchantment.” He will publish two books in the near future, “What is a Muslim?” and “Gandhi’s Integrity.”​

The event will take place between noon and 2 p.m. in University Hall, 601 S. Morgan St., Room 1250.

The event is free but online registration is required. For more information email: essence1@uic.edu.

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!