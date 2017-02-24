Newswise — The Social Justice Initiative at the University of Illinois at Chicago will present a lunchtime discussion on the nature of populism on March 2.

Akeel Bilgrami, professor of philosophy at Columbia University, will discuss the role of populism today, including its sources, its dangers, and its links to struggles for economic justice in the United States and abroad.

Bilgrami, who is also professor on Columbia’s Committee on Global Thought, served as director of the humanities center at Columbia for seven years and is currently the director of its South Asian Institute.

His publications include the books “Belief and Meaning,” “Self-Knowledge and Resentment,” and “Secularism, Identity and Enchantment.” He will publish two books in the near future, “What is a Muslim?” and “Gandhi’s Integrity.”​

The event will take place between noon and 2 p.m. in University Hall, 601 S. Morgan St., Room 1250.

The event is free but online registration is required. For more information email: essence1@uic.edu.