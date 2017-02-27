On March 8, International Women’s Day, women across the country will rally to stand up for economic justice on “A Day Without A Woman.” Virginia Tech expert Brandy Faulkner says the event will provide an opportunity for organizers to continue the momentum surrounding the Women’s March on Washington and to set a policy agenda for women moving forward.

“We need a concrete plan for helping more women run for local, state, and national office, and a plan to give greater voice to poor women who are often left out of conversations about women's rights and equality,” said Brandy Faulkner, a visiting assistant professor of political science in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences.

“The Women's March energized and inspired thousands of women across the country. The sheer numbers were fascinating for a modern movement. While it is far too soon to know exactly what effect the march will have in the long-term, it affirms the value and abilities of women and boosts the confidence and self-efficacy of everyone around them.”

“Marches are typically a great tactic for social movements to gain momentum and to create solidarity among those attending. It was empowering to be among so many women who were feeling the same pain and who chose to come together to show the world their potential power. It’s comforting to see that there are others willing to stand with you to protect your interests.”

Faulkner's areas of expertise includes constitutional and administrative law, race and public policy, and critical organization theory. View Faulkner's full bio here.

