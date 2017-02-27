President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28. Faculty from the George Washington University can comment on the president’s rhetoric, congressional relationships and policy proposals.

Lara Brown, interim director of the GW Graduate School of Political Management, is an expert on presidential history, political scandal and American political parties. She can comment on a wide range of national political issues and how the president’s speech sets the tone for his first year in office.

Frank Sesno, director of the GW School of Media and Public Affairs, is an Emmy-award winning journalist. His career spans more than three decades, including 21 years at CNN where he served as White House correspondent, anchor and Washington bureau chief. He can discuss the media’s coverage of and relationship with the president.

Matthew Dallek, an associate professor of political management, is an expert on modern American political history, the use of presidential power and the conservative movement. Dr. Dallek served as a speechwriter for House Minority Leader Richard A. Gephardt and Federal Communications Commission Chairman William E. Kennard. He can discuss the importance of presidential addresses to Congress as well as the speechwriting process.

Sarah Binder, a professor of political science, is an expert on Congress and legislative politics. She can discuss partisanship, the filibuster, legislative gridlock, cabinet and judicial nominations and White House-Congress relations.

Michael Cornfield, associate professor of political management, is an expert on presidential rhetoric and political engagement. Dr. Cornfield is the director of the Global Center for Political Engagement. He also manages the PEORIA Project, which tracked Mr. Trump’s Twitter usage and engagement during the presidential campaign.

Steve Roberts, the J.B. and M.C. Shapiro Professor of Media and Public Affairs, has 50 years of journalism experience. He worked for the New York Times for 25 years, including stints as both White House and congressional correspondent. He can comment on a wide range of political and news topics related to the presidential address.

Lee Huebner, the Airlie Professor of Media and Public Affairs, is an expert in political communications. He worked as a special assistant to President Richard Nixon and was deputy director of the White House writing and research staff during his administration. He can comment on the process of writing a presidential address.

Matthew Hindman, associate professor in the School of Media and Public Affairs, focuses on political communication with a concentration on Internet politics. He can speak about political communications and online campaigning.