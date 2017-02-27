Newswise — Rockville, Md. -- The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) has joined with other scientific societies in partnering with the March for Science, a mass outpouring of non-partisan support for science and the scientific community.

“The goals of the March, and certainly the intent of ARVO, is to humanize science, partner with and engage the broader public, advocate for open, inclusive and accessible science, support scientists and affirm science as a vital feature of a working democracy,” said ARVO president-elect Claude Burgoyne, MD, FARVO. It will be an opportunity for everyone to acknowledge the impact science has on our health, safety, education, economy and future.

The March for Science will take place on April 22 in Washington, DC and locations around the world. Activities will include science demonstrations,discussion of advocacy and communication strategies and ways to stay involved in the mission of the March. Additional information can be found at the official website the March for Science.

ARVO will be supporting the March by encouraging participation amongst ARVO members around the world as well as staff. Opportunities for members include attending a local March, sharing how their research serves all people through social media campaigns like #ScienceServes and more. Visit the ARVO March for Science webpage to see all our activities.

