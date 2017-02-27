Newswise — Swarthmore is once again among top producers of Fulbright winners in the U.S. this year, with three graduating seniors and an alumna receiving the honor last year through the College and another alumnus receiving the grant independently as an at-large candidate.

This places Swarthmore in the category of "U.S. Bachelor Institutions Producing the Most Fulbright Students," as categorized by the Institute of International Education in the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Swarthmore has been on this list for more than 10 years, says Melissa Mandos, fellowships and prizes advisor, who guides students through the Fulbright application process.

“One of the reasons for that, I think, is the rigorous academic environment here,” says Mandos, “It helps students and young alums to compete for Fulbright grants.”

The Fulbright Program is designed to "increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries" and encourages collaboration in developing ideas and addressing international concerns. Fellowships are awarded to American students, young professionals, and artists through a national, merit-based competition for study, research, internships, and/or service abroad.

“Our seniors and young alumni are competing against a pretty deep pool of applicants, including some with more academic and life experience,” says Mandos. “It’s a testament to them that they are able to be this competitive in a pool that deep.”

Among Swarthmore’s five Fulbright grantees are members of the Class of 2016, the Class of 2015, and the Class of 2013. Three additional students were endorsed by the College and offered Fulbright grants, but they pursued other opportunities, such as graduate school and a judicial clerkship.

Information about the application and selection process for Fulbright scholarships is available through Swarthmore's Fellowships and Prizes office.