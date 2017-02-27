Claude Burgoyne, MD, is a glaucoma specialist and surgeon as well as a laboratory researcher, serving as Van Buskirk Chair for Ophthalmic Research and director of the Optic Nerve Head Research Laboratory at the Devers Eye Institute in Portland, Ore. After an undergraduate Bachelor of Arts degree in architecture and medical school at the University of Minnesota, he pursued ophthalmology residency training at the University of Pittsburgh and glaucoma fellowship training at the Wilmer Eye Institute at the Johns Hopkins Hospitals in Baltimore, Md. For 12 years he was director of glaucoma services at the LSU Eye Center in New Orleans before moving to Devers in 2005. For the past 20 years his laboratory has been NIH-funded to study the effects of aging and experimental glaucoma on the neural and connective tissues of the optic nerve head within 3D histomorphometric reconstructions. This work now extends to studying the cell biology of connective tissue remodeling and axonal insult early in the disease. Building upon its 3D capabilities, his laboratory is also funded to use optical coherence tomography (OCT) to visualize and quantify the deep tissues of the optic nerve head and peripapillary sclera. The long-term goal of his work is to build a clinical science to predict how an individual optic nerve head will respond to a given level of intraocular pressure and the clinical tools to detect and treat that response.