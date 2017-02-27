Newswise — NEW YORK (February 27, 2017) – Sheldon M. Feldman, M.D., has been named chief of the division of breast surgery and surgical oncology, and director of Breast Cancer Services at Montefiore Einstein Center for Cancer Care, the clinical arm of the NCI-designated Albert Einstein Cancer Center. He will also join the faculty of Albert Einstein College of Medicine as a professor of clinical surgery.

Dr. Feldman is known for spearheading the use of cutting edge therapies so women and men can fight cancer with minimal treatment and side effects. He has pioneered techniques such as intraoperative radiation, which involves administering a single dose of radiation during surgery, enabling most patients to avoid additional radiation. An internationally renowned breast surgeon, Dr. Feldman is also an innovator in reducing risk of lymphedema, a permanent swelling of the arms that can result from breast cancer treatment.

“Dr. Feldman has a long-standing history of providing exceptional patient care,” said Robert E. Michler, M.D., professor and chairman of the department of surgery, professor and chairman of cardiothoracic & vascular surgery, Samuel I. Belkin Endowed Chair, Montefiore and Einstein. “His surgical skill, compassion for his patients, and leadership in developing new approaches to the surgical management of breast cancer will be an important addition to our center and serve as a fine example for educating the next generation of surgeons.”

Dr. Feldman is the president of the American Society of Breast Surgeons, the nation’s leading organization for treating patients with breast disease and advocacy for surgeons who seek excellence in the care of breast patients.

Dr. Sheldon Feldman will lead the breast surgery and breast surgical oncology program at Montefiore and Einstein after a long and successful career as Chief of the Breast Surgery Division at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital / Columbia University Medical Center and as the Vivian L. Milstein Associate Professor of Clinical Surgery. Dr. Feldman will serve as a principle investigator on multiple breast cancer studies focused on advancing prevention, early diagnosis and patient centered treatment of the disease.

With a deep commitment to social medicine, Dr. Feldman will lead Montefiore system-wide efforts across the Bronx, Westchester and Hudson Valley to advance cancer care research and patient experiences. Since 2003, he has been recognized annually as one of New York Metro Area’s Top Doctors and since 2004, he has also been included in the annual “Guide to America’s Top Surgeons.”

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Feldman join our Breast Cancer Program, which recently retained its status by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, as having the highest care standards for treating people with breast disease,” said Joseph Sparano, M.D., Chief of the Section of Breast Medical Oncology at Montefiore, and Associate Director for Clinical Research at the Albert Einstein Cancer Center.

“Dr. Feldman’s pioneering role in designing new techniques for breast cancer treatment, and his research into prevention, complements our team’s personalized care approach and status as a leading international center for breast cancer research.”

Dr. Feldman’s move to Montefiore and Einstein brings innovative clinical trials focused on advancing minimally invasive or non-surgical approaches to threatening breast cancer. The trials will now be conducted at Montefiore Einstein Center for Cancer Care, under the auspices of the NCI-designated Albert Einstein Cancer Center. He is also an expert in skin-sparing and nipple-preserving mastectomies.

A native New Yorker, Dr. Feldman was born in Brooklyn and graduated from Stuyvesant High School and State University at Stony Brook. He earned his medical degree, and completed his surgical training at New York University School of Medicine before a clinical fellowship in peripheral vascular surgery at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.