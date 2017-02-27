Newswise — CHICAGO- This June, more than 1,500 dental hygienists will come together from all parts of the U.S. to learn from top dental hygiene experts, advance their careers with new research and technology, and engage with their peers at the American Dental Hygienists’ Association’s 94th Annual Conference. Committed to providing excellent content, ADHA is proud to announce Hannah Maxey, PhD, MPH, RDH, who will join its featured roster of speakers.



Maxey oversees several projects that focus on oral health and dental hygiene. She is currently studying the influence that dental hygiene practice acts have on access to and cost of preventive dental care. Drawing on more than three decades of experience as a clinician, sales representative, consultant and trainer, she works with groups and teams in the areas of leadership, teamwork, and performance.



Maxey also focuses on understanding the way in which state policies, including practice acts and many others, are influencing the development and adoption of innovations to improve population oral health. She has been recognized for her contributions to improving oral health and has received many awards, including the Oral Health Champion Award from the National Network for Oral Health Access.



Taking place at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in Jacksonville, Florida from June 14 to 19, ADHA’s 94th Annual Conference offers opportunities for all dental hygienists to advance their professional and personal skills with 30 hands-on sessions, 26 unique seminars, short CE sessions, exhibits and social events. Sessions will be held for clinical practitioners, public health professionals, students, emerging professionals, educators and researchers.



For more information please visit http://www.adha.org/annual-conference



About the American Dental Hygienists’ Association

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is the largest national organization representing the professional interests of more than 185,000 dental hygienists across the country. Dental hygienists are preventive oral health professionals, licensed in dental hygiene, who provide educational, clinical and therapeutic services that support total health through the promotion of optimal oral health. For more information about ADHA, dental hygiene or the link between oral health and general health, visit ADHA at http://www.adha.org.