Newswise — This Wednesday, March 1, the World Meteorological Organization will announce new high temperature records for Antarctica, which has been called “the last place on Earth.” The records, some of which were recorded in the 1980s, are important milestones for us to understand the meteorological workings of Earth and how we affect it.

Randy Cerveny, a climatology professor at Arizona State University and the Rapporteur of Climate and Weather Extremes for the WMO is available to discuss the implications of temperature records against the backdrop of climate change.

Cerveny can talk about:

• Newly verified record highs in Antarctica.

• Recorded weather extremes generally, including those related to heat, cold, wind, rainfall, lightning, tidal waves, etc.

• The importance of keeping such records.

• What these records tell us about the Earth.

• Why it is important to track records of temperature extremes and other weather phenomena across the globe.

Randy Cerveny is a President’s Professor in the School of Geographical Sciences and Urban Planning at ASU where he directs the meteorology program. As WMO Rapporteur of Climate and Weather Extremes, Cerveny is responsible for researching, verifying and archiving global weather records. He has written two books on weather, Freaks of the Storm and Weather’s Greatest Mysteries Solved!

