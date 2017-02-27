 
5 Facts About Sleep Apnea

    • Paul Macey, associate professor at the UCLA School of Nursing

    Newswise — If you’re not getting a good night’s sleep on a regular basis, you might be one of the nearly 18 million people suffering from obstructive sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is linked to more than loud snoring. Characterized by repeated interruptions in breathing during sleep, sleep apnea...

    1. Raises your risk of high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes and obesity
    2. Negatively affects your thinking and emotions
    3. Can damage the brain regions that store memories
    4. Has a stronger impact on women than on men
    5. Can affect children as well, leading to irreversible brain damage and academic underachievement

    Paul Macey, an associate professor at the UCLA School of Nursing, has studied the impact of obstructive sleep apnea on men,women and children. To arrange for an interview with Macey,contact Laura Perry at lperry@sonnet.ucla.edu

