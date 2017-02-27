Newswise — If you’re not getting a good night’s sleep on a regular basis, you might be one of the nearly 18 million people suffering from obstructive sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is linked to more than loud snoring. Characterized by repeated interruptions in breathing during sleep, sleep apnea...

1. Raises your risk of high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes and obesity

2. Negatively affects your thinking and emotions

3. Can damage the brain regions that store memories

4. Has a stronger impact on women than on men

5. Can affect children as well, leading to irreversible brain damage and academic underachievement

