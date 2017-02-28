Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – February 28, 2017 – Riverview Medical Center and Bayshore Community Hospital are pleased to welcome Board Certified thoracic and general surgeon, Ziad G. Hanhan, M.D., FACS to the medical staff. Dr. Hanhan specializes in caring for patients in need of treatment for diseases of the chest, with a special interest in lung and esophageal cancer, robotic lung resections, minimally invasive thoracic surgery, robotic paraesophageal hernia repair and esophageal surgery. In his role, Dr. Hanhan will serve as the medical director for minimally invasive thoracic surgery at Riverview and Bayshore.

He received his medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. Prior to his residency, Dr. Hanhan earned his Master of Public Health and Nutrition degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His fellowship training in cardiothoracic surgery was completed at the University of Illinois.

“I am committed to making a positive difference for patients in need of thoracic surgery in Riverview and Bayshore’s service area,” says Dr. Hanhan. “The hospitals have a tremendous reputation in Monmouth County and I’m excited to be able to bring my expertise to help improve the lives of our community members.”

He is a member of several medical associations, including the American College of Chest Physicians, American College of Surgeons, American Medical Association, Society of Thoracic Surgeons, and the New Jersey chapter of the American College of Surgeons. In addition, he currently serves as the president of the New Jersey Thoracic Society.

Dr. Hanhan joins Meridian Thoracic Surgery, part of Meridian Medical Group, and will be seeing patients at Riverview Medical Center. To schedule an appointment, please call 732-450-2610.

