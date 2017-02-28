Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC (February 28, 2017): Leaders of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the Committee on Trauma (COT) hosted a Congressional Briefing to highlight the ACS and Hartford Consensus bleeding control program. Congressional participants included Chairman of the Committee on Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee, Michael Burgess, MD (R-TX), Ranking Member Gene Green (D-TX), and Reps. Richard Hudson (R-NC), and Bill Flores (R-TX), members of the Committee on Energy and Commerce. Lawmakers had the opportunity to participate in simulations on how to treat multiple severe bleeding injuries.



In many cases, bleeding is a preventable cause of death. The ability to recognize life-threatening bleeding and the ability to intervene effectively can save a life. Whether the injury was a result of a mass shooting or a home accident, one person who is present at the right time with the right skills can make all the difference.



Just like CPR training, a civilian familiar with basic bleeding control techniques is better equipped to save a life. The effort to make this training available to the public is driven by the goal to reduce or eliminate preventable death from bleeding and is a priority for the ACS.



The ACS has been a long-standing champion for programs improving the quality of health care. The ACS Executive Director, David B. Hoyt, MD, FACS, a trauma surgeon, is acutely aware of the importance of bleeding control. “Our Committee on Trauma is leading the advancement in the care of the injured patient, and it’s important to see their message gaining support on Capitol Hill,” Dr. Hoyt said.



Ronald Stewart, MD, FACS, Chairman of the ACS Committee on Trauma, spoke on the importance of this program and how events like the Capitol Hill simulation are increasing general awareness about bleeding control. “One of the most vital things we can do is make the public aware of techniques to stop the bleed and to keep hosting bleeding control events in our communities,” Dr. Stewart said.



For more information on bleeding control, visit BleedingControl.org



About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 80,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. For more information, visit www.facs.org.



About the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma (ACS COT)

The ACS COT was formed in 1922 and has put forth a continuous effort to improve care of injured patients in our society. Today trauma activities are administered through an 86-member Committee on Trauma (COT), overseeing a field force of more than 3,500 Fellows who are working to develop and implement meaningful programs for trauma care in local, regional, national, and international arenas. With programs such as its Bleeding Control Basic Course, the COT strives to improve the care of injured patients before, during, and after hospitalization.



About the Hartford Consensus

In April 2013, just a few months after the active shooter disaster on December 14, 2012, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT, the Joint Committee to Create a National Policy to Enhance Survivability from Intentional Mass Casualty and Active Shooter Events was convened by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) in collaboration with the medical community and representatives from the federal government, the National Security Council, the U.S. military, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and governmental and nongovernmental emergency medical response organizations, among others. The committee was formed to create a protocol for national policy to enhance survivability from active shooter and intentional mass casualty events. The committee’s recommendations are called the Hartford Consensus.