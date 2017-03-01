Newswise — TOLEDO, Ohio, March 1, 2017 – Becker's Hospital Review has named ProMedica to its "150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare | 2017" list. This is the third year in a row ProMedica received this recognition.

The "150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare" list features both healthcare provider organizations and other healthcare-specific companies. It recognizes organizations committed to fulfilling missions, creating outstanding cultures and offering competitive benefits to their employees.

ProMedica was included in the list for creating a workplace culture that encourages personal satisfaction and professional growth. We offer a robust benefits package, an enhanced employee recognition program, wellness programs, professional development opportunities, continuing education and employee and family outings.

Becker's Hospital Review accepted nominations for this list and developed an editorial review process to include organizations that have gone above and beyond to make their hospitals, health systems and companies great places to work.

The full “150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare” list can be viewed here.

For more information about ProMedica, visit www.promedica.org.

About Becker’s Hospital Review

Becker's Hospital Review is a monthly publication offering up-to-date business and legal news and analysis relating to hospitals and health systems. Articles are geared toward high-level hospital leaders, and we work to provide valuable information, including hospital and health system news, best practices and legal guidance specifically for these decision-makers. Each issue of Becker's Hospital Review reaches more than 18,000 people, primarily acute care hospital CEOs, CFOs and CIOs.

ProMedica is a mission-based, not-for-profit healthcare organization serving northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. The 12-hospital system has more than 15,000 employees, nearly 2,100 physicians and advanced practice providers with privileges, and more than 800 healthcare providers employed by ProMedica Physicians. Additionally it offers a health plan, Paramount, which serves 331,000 members including more than 230,000 members in the statewide Medicaid plan. Driven by its Mission to improve your health and well-being, ProMedica offers a full range of diagnostic, medical and surgical specialties in areas such as emergency medicine and trauma, behavioral health, heart and vascular, oncology, orthopaedics, neurology, and women’s and children’s services. The health system has been nationally recognized for its advocacy programs and efforts to raise awareness about hunger as a health issue. For more information about ProMedica, please visit www.promedica.org/aboutus.

###

