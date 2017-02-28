Dr. David J. Westenberg, associate professor of biological sciences at Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T), is investigating the anti-bacterial properties of glass as a way to limit the spread of drug-resistant superbugs. He is available to discuss this preventative approach to addressing the challenges presented by the World Health Organization, which recently issued a list of antibiotic-resistant families of bacteria that pose the greatest threat to human health.

One type of bioactive glass developed at Missouri S&T is a cotton candy-like fiber used to speed the healing of chronic wounds. Westenberg says the use of bioactive glass treatments could prevent the spread of bacteria.

“The advantage of these glasses is that we don’t see infections in wounds during the treatments,” says Westenberg. “If we can prevent infections in the first place, we don’t have to rely so much on antibiotics to treat infections.”

Westenberg is also interim chair of biological sciences at Missouri S&T and a principal investigator in Missouri S&T's Center for Biomedical Science and Engineering.

