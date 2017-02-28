Newswise — WASHINGTON (Feb. 28, 2017) – Clinicians and researchers from the George Washington University (GW) Department of Dermatology will present on a variety of topics, including nanotechnology, fungal infections of the skin, cannabis for autoimmune diseases, contact dermatitis, and public health threats at the 75th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology, March 3 –7 in Orlando, Florida.



Selected posters to be presented by GW dermatologists include:

• “Fungus Amungus” — A common disease state that is commonly missed: a survey based study– Research highlighting the difficulty with which even dermatologists have clinically identifying fungal skin infections.

• “Current Perspectives Among U.S. Dermatologists on Chemoprevention of Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer: A Survey Based Study” – Survey based research identifying current use of and gaps in skin cancer chemoprevention among practicing dermatologists.

GW dermatologists will also participate in the following sessions:

• “Recognizing potential outbreaks and emerging diseases,” by Scott Norton, M.D., M.P.H. (SYM S005 Friday, March 3, 2017, 9:05 a.m., Room W303A)

• “Contact Dermatitis Tips from the American Contact Dermatitis Society” by Alison Ehrlich, M.D. (FRM F018 Friday, March 3, 2017 1:00 pm., Room W308A)

• “Head to Toes: Region Specific Contact Dermatitis,” by Alison Ehrlich, M.D. (FOC U020, Friday, March 3, 2017, 4:30 p.m., Room W207A)

• “Cannabinoid Reduces Inflammatory Cytokines in Dermatomyositis,” in by Liz Robinson, M.D. (SYM S018, March 4, 2017, 10:57 a.m., Room W305A)

• “Nanotechnology for the Delivery of Natural Immunomodulatory Ingredients,” by Adam Friedman, M.D. (FRM F120, March 5, 2017, 5:00 p.m., Room W307D)

Clinicians and researchers presenting posters and participating in sessions, as well as other GW faculty who are attending the meeting, are available to speak with media.

