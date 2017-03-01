FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Newswise — Peter Hill, M.D., associate professor of emergency medicine, will become the senior vice president of medical affairs for the Johns Hopkins Health System and vice president of medical affairs for The Johns Hopkins Hospital, effective March 2.

With more than 20 years of experience in emergency medicine, Hill has assumed many roles in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, including leadership roles as the vice chair of clinical affairs, clinical director and director of observation services in the department’s acute care unit.

Ronald R. Peterson, president of Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Redonda G. Miller, M.D., M.B.A., president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital, announced Hill’s appointment in an email to staff in January.

“Throughout his accomplished career at Johns Hopkins, Peter has demonstrated his ability to lead in complex environments and leverage his institutional and clinical knowledge,” says Miller. “This new appointment represents a formal recognition of his leadership in helping us advance patient care, safety and quality improvement at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and throughout the health system.”

As senior vice president of medical affairs, Hill will work closely with the vice presidents of medical affairs, clinical directors and medical staff members throughout the health system to strengthen efforts to provide safe, efficient and cost-effective health care. In his role as vice president of medical affairs for The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Hill will lead the functions of the medical staff and serve as the hospital’s chief medical officer while providing leadership for programs, including medical staff administration, pharmacy, health information management, hospital epidemiology and infection control, spiritual care and chaplaincy, and patient safety.

“This is an incredible opportunity, and I am truly honored to take on these new roles within Johns Hopkins,” says Hill. “I look forward to working in this capacity with our medical faculty and staff members across the health system to continue our priority of putting patients first and upholding the world-renowned status and reputation of Johns Hopkins.”

Hill earned his undergraduate degree from the University of California, his master’s degree from Brown University and his medical degree from the University of Maryland. He completed his residency and served as chief resident in emergency medicine at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, joining the faculty of the school of medicine as assistant chief of service in 1998. He became the medical director of the emergency acute care unit in 2001, was named clinical director for the Department of Emergency Medicine in 2005 and was promoted to the role of vice chair of clinical affairs for the department in 2012. Hill is a passionate advocate for emergency medicine and has been actively involved in the areas of Emergency Department operations, delivery of service, patient satisfaction, risk management and quality improvement. He lives in Baltimore City with his wife and family. His daughter is a senior at The Johns Hopkins University, and his son is a freshman at Bates College in Maine.