Newswise — New York (March 1, 2017) – NewYork-Presbyterian has launched Health Matters, a dynamic, new online platform created to share stories of science, care and wellness that are happening every day at one of the nation’s most comprehensive healthcare delivery networks. Health Matters will cover every area of medicine and offer insight from some the country’s leading healthcare experts.

“With Health Matters, we have an opportunity to share the truly amazing stories happening at our institution,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. “NewYork-Presbyterian’s diverse patient population, long history of medical excellence and wide-ranging expertise gives us a unique perspective on healthcare, and we look forward to sharing that perspective with a broader audience.”

Health Matters features the latest news and insights from NewYork-Presbyterian’s world-class physicians, nurses and experts, inspiring first-hand accounts from patients and caregivers, and updates on the latest research and innovations in patient care. It is home to a variety of content, including in-depth feature stories, compelling videos and vibrant infographics. Health Matters leverages expertise from NewYork-Presbyterian and its academic partners, Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine, to demystify complex science, reveal what inspires our physicians, nurses and experts and encourage increased dialogue between healthcare providers and patients.

“We see inspiring stories every day across our organization, from employees who go the extra mile to make their patients feel like family, to physicians developing next-generation therapies that are curing diseases we never thought possible,” said Dr. Laura Forese, executive vice president and chief operating officer, NewYork-Presbyterian. “Health Matters is an opportunity for us to share these stories with a larger audience.”

Health Matters also showcases NewYork-Presbyterian’s rich history of excellence and innovation. With roots dating back to the 18th century, NewYork-Presbyterian has long been at the forefront of American medicine. Health Matters launches with a video that explores Alexander Hamilton’s ties to the institution, part of an ongoing series that highlights NewYork-Presbyterian’s history. Health Matters will regularly feature stories of scientific breakthroughs in its “It Happened Here” column. Other columns include “Inside NYP,” which takes a look at the personal journeys of NewYork-Presbyterian physicians and employees; “Ask a Nutritionist,” which offers dietary advice from clinical dietitians and nutrition experts; “Amazing Things,” a look back at patients’ remarkable recoveries and where they are now.

To read these stories and explore more content, visit https://healthmatters.nyp.org/.

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation’s most comprehensive healthcare delivery networks, focused on providing innovative and compassionate care to patients in the New York metropolitan area and around the globe. In collaboration with two renowned medical school partners, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, NewYork-Presbyterian is consistently recognized as a leader in medical education, groundbreaking research and clinical innovation.

NewYork-Presbyterian has four major divisions: NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is ranked #1 in the New York metropolitan area by U.S. News and World Report and repeatedly named to the magazine’s Honor Roll of best hospitals in the nation; NewYork-Presbyterian Regional Hospital Network is comprised of leading hospitals in and around New York and delivers high-quality care to patients throughout the region; NewYork-Presbyterian Physician Services connects medical experts with patients in their communities; and NewYork-Presbyterian Community and Population Health features the hospital’s ambulatory care network sites and operations, community care initiatives and healthcare quality programs, including NewYork Quality Care, established by NewYork-Presbyterian, Weill Cornell and Columbia.

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the largest healthcare providers in the U.S. Each year, nearly 40,000 NewYork-Presbyterian professionals deliver exceptional care during more than 4 million patient visits.

For more information, visit www.nyp.org

