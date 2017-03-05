HENRY W. LIM, MD, FAAD, ASSUMES PRESIDENCY OF THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF DERMATOLOGY

Newswise — ORLANDO, Fla. (March 5, 2017) – Henry W. Lim, MD, FAAD, a Detroit-based dermatologist, took office today as president of the American Academy of Dermatology, the world’s largest dermatologic society, representing more than 18,000 physicians specializing in the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of skin, hair, and nail conditions.

Dr. Lim assumed office at the conclusion of the AAD’s 2017 Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida. He will hold office for one year and also will hold the same position for the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

“A top priority will be positioning the specialty to meet the challenges of today’s complex health care environment,” said Dr. Lim. “Additional key areas of focus will be on enhancing the quality of patient care and promoting diversity in medicine.”

Dr. Lim earned his medical degree from SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. and completed his dermatology residency at the New York University School of Medicine. He is chair emeritus of the department of dermatology and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit.

Dr. Lim previously served the AAD as vice president and a member of its board of directors. He is former chair of the AAD’s Research Agenda Committee, Council on Science and Research and Scientific Assembly Committee. In addition, he is a past president of the American Dermatological Association and the American Board of Dermatology.

Dr. Lim is the author of more than 400 articles and has served as the editor or co-editor of seven textbooks.

