AMERICAN ACADEMY OF DERMATOLOGY INSTALLS NEW OFFICERS AND BOARD MEMBERS

Newswise — Orlando, Fla., (March 5, 2017) – Two new officers and four new members of its board of directors took office at the conclusion of the American Academy of Dermatology’s 2017 Annual Meeting in Orlando, Fla.

The AAD’s new officers and board members will lead the world’s largest dermatologic society, representing more than 18,000 physicians specializing in the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of skin, hair and nail conditions. They will also hold the same positions for the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

Officers

Henry W. Lim, MD, FAAD, a Detroit-based dermatologist, begins a one-year term as president. Dr. Lim is chair emeritus of the department of dermatology and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit. Dr. Lim previously served the AAD as vice president, a member of its board of directors, and as chair of the AAD’s Research Agenda Committee, Council on Science and Research, and Scientific Assembly Committee. He is a past president of the American Dermatological Association and the American Board of Dermatology.

Brian Berman, MD, PhD, FAAD, begins a one-year term as vice president. Dr. Berman is in private practice and serves as co-director of the Center for Clinical and Cosmetic Research in Aventura, Fla. He is also emeritus professor of dermatology and cutaneous surgery at the University of Miami School of Medicine, vice president of the American Dermatological Association, and he holds editorial board positions for several dermatology publications. Prior to serving as AAD vice president, Dr. Berman was a member of the AAD’s board of directors, and he is a current member of the AAD’s Council on Science and Research and Council on Community, Corporate and Philanthropic Relations.

Board of Directors

Valerie D. Callender, MD, FAAD; Patricia K. Farris, MD, FAAD; Robert S. Kirsner, MD, PhD, FAAD; and Robert A. Weiss, MD, FAAD enter four-year terms as members of the AAD’s board of directors.

Dr. Callender is a professor of dermatology at Howard University Hospital College of Medicine in Washington DC. She currently serves on the AAD’s International Affairs Committee and is a past president of the Women’s Dermatologic Society and the Skin of Color Society.

Dr. Farris is a clinical associate professor of dermatology at Tulane University in New Orleans. She is the past chair of several AAD committees, including the Council on Communications and Youth Education Committee. She is also the past chair of communications for the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery and the current chair of media relations for the Women’s Dermatologic Society.

Dr. Kirsner is Chairman and Harvey Blank Professor of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. He is the former chair of the AAD’s Council on Education and Maintenance of Certification and a past president of the Florida Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery.

Dr. Weiss is a clinical associate professor of dermatology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. He previously served as chair of the AAD’s Sulzberger Institute for Dermatologic Education Committee. He is the past president of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery and the American College of Phlebology.

