During President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, he highlighted a story about a woman with Pompe disease. Megan Crowley, who was diagnosed with the disease as a young child, sat alongside first lady Melania Trump at last night's address and also had the opportunity to meet with the President, along with her father, in the Oval Office to talk about treatments for the disease.

Andy Amalfitano is available to talk about the disease and the gene transfer research he conducts to help advance treatments for the rare illness.

