What Is Pompe Disease?

Released: 1-Mar-2017 10:05 AM EST

Source Newsroom: Michigan State University

  • Andy Amalfitano, Department of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, Michigan State University

Infectious Diseases, Public Health
  • rare disease, Pompe Disease, Trump, address Congress

    • During President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, he highlighted a story about a woman with Pompe disease. Megan Crowley, who was diagnosed with the disease as a young child, sat alongside first lady Melania Trump at last night's address and also had the opportunity to meet with the President, along with her father, in the Oval Office to talk about treatments for the disease.

    Andy Amalfitano is available to talk about the disease and the gene transfer research he conducts to help advance treatments for the rare illness.

    He can be reached via email at amalfit1.msu.edu or by phone at (517) 884-5324. For more information on Amalfitano, click here.

