The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recently released new guidelines to Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on capturing, detaining and deporting undocumented immigrants.

Dr. Leah Sarat, an assistant professor in Arizona State University’s School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies, is available to comment on immigration issues and life in immigration detention centers.

Some topics Sarat can discuss:

· How do immigration detention centers operate?

· How are immigration detention centers staffed?

· What is life like in an immigration detention center?

· What role does religion play in immigration detention center operations?

· The physical, emotional and psychological challenges of the migration experience

· Mass incarceration

Sarat’s research explores the intersection of religion and migration around the U.S.-Mexico border. Her current project, “Faith Behind Bars: Encountering Immigrant Detention in Arizona,” examines how chaplains, faith-based volunteers and immigrant detainees in two Arizona facilities--in Florence and Eloy--draw from religious narratives and practices to explain, survive and resist the realities of immigration detention. Sarat also is a contributor to “States of Incarceration,” a public humanities collaboration of more than 20 universities that produce a traveling exhibit and web platform on the history and current realities of mass incarceration in the United States.

Please contact Dr. Leah Sarat directly at leah.sarat@asu.edu.

