Newswise — WASHINGTON – AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2017 AACC and AACC Academy Awards. Through this annual awards program, AACC and its academy strive to support laboratory medicine professionals in all stages of their careers and to build public awareness that clinical laboratory testing plays a critical role in improving patient health.

2017 AACC Award Winners

Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award

Jennifer Doudna, PhD

University of California, Berkeley

Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine

Susan Evans, PhD

BioDecisions Consulting

The AACC Edwin F. Ullman Award for Technology Innovation

Larry Thomas Mims, PhD

Prometheus Labs

Outstanding Contributions in Education

Eleftherios P. Diamandis, MD, PhD

Mount Sinai Hospital

Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry

Ian Young

Queens University Belfast

Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator

Mark Marzinke, PhD

Johns Hopkins University

AACC Past President’s Award

Patricia Jones, PhD

Children’s Medical Center of Dallas

2017 AACC Academy Award Winners

AACC-AACC Academy Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research

Jerry Katzmann, PhD

Mayo Clinic

AACC Academy Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy

Roland Valdes, PhD

University of Louisville

AACC Academy George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication

Roy Peake, PhD

Boston Children’s Hospital

“Congratulations to this year’s award winners, whose dedication to and innovative work in the field of laboratory medicine has been essential to driving healthcare forward,” said AACC President Dr. Michael J. Bennett. “Their exceptional achievements in research, service, and education have advanced the ability of lab experts to solve challenging medical problems and to ensure that patients receive effective care.”

The 2017 AACC and AACC Academy Award winners will be recognized during the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at the opening plenary session at the San Diego Convention Center on Sunday, July 30.

