AACC Honors 2017 Award Winners for Advancing Laboratory Medicine and Patient Care
Article ID: 670370
Released: 1-Mar-2017 11:45 AM EST
Source Newsroom: American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC)
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — WASHINGTON – AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2017 AACC and AACC Academy Awards. Through this annual awards program, AACC and its academy strive to support laboratory medicine professionals in all stages of their careers and to build public awareness that clinical laboratory testing plays a critical role in improving patient health.
2017 AACC Award Winners
Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award
Jennifer Doudna, PhD
University of California, Berkeley
Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine
Susan Evans, PhD
BioDecisions Consulting
The AACC Edwin F. Ullman Award for Technology Innovation
Larry Thomas Mims, PhD
Prometheus Labs
Outstanding Contributions in Education
Eleftherios P. Diamandis, MD, PhD
Mount Sinai Hospital
Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry
Ian Young
Queens University Belfast
Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator
Mark Marzinke, PhD
Johns Hopkins University
AACC Past President’s Award
Patricia Jones, PhD
Children’s Medical Center of Dallas
2017 AACC Academy Award Winners
AACC-AACC Academy Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research
Jerry Katzmann, PhD
Mayo Clinic
AACC Academy Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy
Roland Valdes, PhD
University of Louisville
AACC Academy George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication
Roy Peake, PhD
Boston Children’s Hospital
“Congratulations to this year’s award winners, whose dedication to and innovative work in the field of laboratory medicine has been essential to driving healthcare forward,” said AACC President Dr. Michael J. Bennett. “Their exceptional achievements in research, service, and education have advanced the ability of lab experts to solve challenging medical problems and to ensure that patients receive effective care.”
The 2017 AACC and AACC Academy Award winners will be recognized during the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at the opening plenary session at the San Diego Convention Center on Sunday, July 30.
________________________________________
About AACC
Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.