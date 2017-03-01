Newswise — Northwestern University School of Education and Social Policy Professor David Figlio and Northwestern University President and Professor Morton Schapiro have been elected to the prestigious National Academy of Education.

Figlio, the incoming dean of the School of Education and Social Policy (SESP), and Schapiro have made indelible marks on education through their scholarship.

An honor society, the National Academy advances high-quality research to inform and improve education policy and practice -- a mission to which SESP has contributed significantly through the research of its faculty.

Figlio and Schapiro, research collaborators, join an impressive list of SESP faculty members previously elected to the academy, including Dean Penelope Peterson; professors Carol Lee, Lindsay Chase-Lansdale, Larry Hedges, Douglas Medin and James Spillane; and professor emeritus Allan Collins.

“I'm delighted to have two of our distinguished faculty members join the illustrious group of SESP faculty who are already members of the National Academy of Education,” said Peterson, the Eleanor R. Baldwin Professor of Education who was elected to the academy in 2011.

The academy consists of 209 U.S. members, who are elected on the basis of outstanding scholarship related to education.

Schapiro holds an appointment in the School of Education and Social Policy. Figlio, an economist and director of the Institute for Policy Research, will take the helm of the school Sept. 1, succeeding Peterson, the school's longest serving dean, who is retiring after two trailblazing decades.

“The nomination of new leaders to the academy is a testament to their scholarly contributions in the field of education research, and it is my pleasure to welcome them,” said Michael Feuer, president of the National Academy of Education and dean of the Graduate School of Education and Human Development at George Washington University.

David Figlio