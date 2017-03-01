Newswise — SEATTLE — Mar. 1, 2017 — Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center today announced the recipients of the Harold M. Weintraub Graduate Student Award, which recognizes the outstanding achievement of graduate studies in the biological sciences. The thirteen award recipients were chosen by a selection committee of Fred Hutch faculty members and students for the quality, originality and significance of their work, and for representation of a diverse range of research topics.

The 2017 awardees attend universities across the U.S. — from Caltech to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to Baylor College — and one international recipient who attends the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. Their studies explore areas as far ranging as evolvability and order in the nervous system, how microbiome dynamics may control host immunity and metabolism and innovative treatment strategies for mitochondrial disease.

Named for the late Dr. Harold Weintraub, the award honors Weintraub’s scientific leadership in the field of molecular biology and his legacy as an extraordinary mentor, colleague, collaborator and friend. He was passionate about understanding how a certain protein drives cell development, investigating RNA interference, and applying molecular manipulations pioneered in his lab to other areas of medical research, such as stem cell transplantation. Weintraub helped found the Basic Sciences Division at Fred Hutch and died of brain cancer in 1995 at age 49.

“Hal was one of the most outstanding scientists of his generation, as well as one of the most unpretentious,” said Dr. Mark Groudine, molecular biologist and special advisor to the director’s office at Fred Hutch. “Hal had the knack of identifying the important questions in biology and designing experimental approaches that were creative, simple and elegant.”

Weintraub Award recipients will travel to Seattle for an award symposium held May 5, 2017 on the Fred Hutch campus. At the symposium, recipients will give scientific presentations and have the opportunity to convene with other students and faculty members. Each awardee will receive a certificate, travel expenses and honorarium from The Weintraub and Groudine Fund, created to foster intellectual exchange through supporting programs for graduate students, fellows and visiting scholars.

“By nurturing colleagues, students and postdocs, and helping all of us become better scientists, Hal was instrumental in establishing the collegial atmosphere at the Hutchinson Center. We believe having a symposium recognizing the achievements of young scientists is a great way to honor Hal and the recipients of this award,” said Groudine.

2017 Harold M. Weintraub Graduate Student Award recipients:

Thomas Bartlett

Ph.D., Molecular Biology

Princeton University

Lynne Chantranupong

Ph.D., Biology

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Raphael Cohn

Ph.D., Neurophysiology and Behavior

Rockefeller University

Kelsie Eichel

Ph.D., Cellular Biology

University of California, San Francisco

Qing Feng

Ph.D., Molecular and Cellular Biology

Fred Hutch/ University of Washington

Isha Jain

Ph.D., Health Sciences and Technology

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Daniel Lin

Ph.D., Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics

Caltech

Lucy Liu

Ph.D., Neuroscience

Baylor College of Medicine

Siew Cheng Phua

Ph.D., Cellular and Molecular Biology

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Dheeraj Roy

Ph.D., Brain & Cognitive Sciences

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Sukrit Silas

Ph.D., Chemical and Systems Biology

Stanford University

Christoph Thaiss

Ph.D., Immunology

Weizmann Institute of Science

Candice Yip

Ph.D., Neurobiology

Harvard Medical School

Photos of the award recipients are available upon request. Previous recipients of the Weintraub Award can be found here.

