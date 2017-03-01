Dr. Anil K. Rustgi is a professor of Medicine and chief of the Division of Gastroenterology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. In addition to his many roles at Penn, Dr. Rustgi is editor for Gastroenterology, and associate editor for Cancer Research, GI Oncology, and Cancer Biology & Therapy, and is the editor of Gastrointestinal Cancers. His research focuses on the molecular genetics of GI cancers has he has published more than 200 articles around this topic.

Dr. Rustgi is also on the advisory board of Katie Couric’s National Colorectal Cancer Research Alliance, which recently launched a celebrity-filled social media campaign to raise awareness for colorectal cancer screening.

