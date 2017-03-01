Dr. Anil Rustgi, Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology in the Perelman School of Medicine, Is Available for Interviews on Rising Colorectal Cancer Rates Among Millennials and Gen Xers
Article ID: 670391
Released: 1-Mar-2017 12:05 PM EST
Source Newsroom: Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
Dr. Anil K. Rustgi is a professor of Medicine and chief of the Division of Gastroenterology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. In addition to his many roles at Penn, Dr. Rustgi is editor for Gastroenterology, and associate editor for Cancer Research, GI Oncology, and Cancer Biology & Therapy, and is the editor of Gastrointestinal Cancers. His research focuses on the molecular genetics of GI cancers has he has published more than 200 articles around this topic.
Dr. Rustgi is also on the advisory board of Katie Couric’s National Colorectal Cancer Research Alliance, which recently launched a celebrity-filled social media campaign to raise awareness for colorectal cancer screening.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/02/170213131145.htm