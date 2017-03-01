Newswise — COLUMBIA, Mo. (March 1, 2017) ― University of Missouri Health Care has been named one of the “150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare” by the health news publication Becker’s Hospital Review.

The 2017 list recognizes health care organizations throughout the United States that are committed to creating outstanding cultures and offering competitive employee benefits in the fulfillment of health care missions.

“At MU Health Care, we’re dedicated to creating an engaged workplace full of diverse ideas and people,” said Jonathan Curtright, interim chief executive officer and chief operating officer of MU Health Care. “We strive to be a premier destination for job seekers who want to work in an environment that produces the best possible patient experience. We offer our employees leading-edge professional development opportunities, plus healthy lifestyle rewards and innovative health-and-wealth benefits. We’re proud that these efforts have earned us national recognition as a great place to work in health care.”

Becker’s Hospital Review accepted nominations and developed an editorial review process to recognize organizations that have gone above and beyond to make their hospitals, health systems and companies great places to work. The “150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare” list features U.S. health care provider organizations, such as hospitals, health systems, ambulatory surgical centers and home health agencies, as well as other types of health care-specific companies, such as consulting firms, health information technology vendors and medical societies.

“It takes the talent and hard work of all 6,000-plus doctors, nurses and health care staff to give the highest quality care to our patients and their families,” said Sue Kopfle, chief human resource officer for MU Health Care. “We create an employee environment where staff can use their greatest strengths every day in service to others. By offering our employees opportunities to learn, develop and grow with unique GROW conversations and the Culture of Yes, we’re fostering a sense of community and team. With innovative benefits such as a student loan repayment program, a custom network health plan and a high value retirement plan, MU Health Care truly is a great place to work.”

In February, MU Health Care announced an innovative recruitment, retention and referral plan to attract more nurses and health professionals. MU Health Care is offering $10,000 toward student loan debt for nurses and health professionals who agree to work in specific clinical units, as well as retention rewards, referral rewards and more.

