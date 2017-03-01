Dr. Eric Haas completed his Colon and Rectal Surgery training at the University of Texas affiliated hospitals. After training, Dr. Haas founded Colorectal Surgical Associates in Houston, Texas. Dr. Haas currently serves as the Division Chief of Colon and Rectal Surgery at Houston Methodist Hospital. He is also the head of the Minimally Invasive Colorectal Surgery fellowship program at the University of Texas at Houston.

