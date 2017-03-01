 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Dr. Eric Haas Available to Speak to Media on Rising Colorectal Cancer Rates of Young People

Article ID: 670394

Released: 1-Mar-2017 1:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: Houston Methodist

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Eric M. Haas, MD, FACS, FASCRS

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Cancer, Surgery, Nutrition, Public Health, Local - Texas, Local - Houston Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Colorectal Cancer, colorectal surgey , Colorectal Surgery, colorectal cancer rates

    • Dr. Eric Haas completed his Colon and Rectal Surgery training at the University of Texas affiliated hospitals. After training, Dr. Haas founded Colorectal Surgical Associates in Houston, Texas. Dr. Haas currently serves as the Division Chief of Colon and Rectal Surgery at Houston Methodist Hospital. He is also the head of the Minimally Invasive Colorectal Surgery fellowship program at the University of Texas at Houston.

    You can read more about Dr. Eric Haas, colorectal surgeon at Houston Methodist Hospital here- http://www.houstonmethodist.org/doctor/eric-haas.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!