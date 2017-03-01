

Paper, Paper, Paper, and all those little black dots!

“Why are you asking me this again?” “What does this have to do with my visit today?” “What does my doctor do with all these forms?” These questions, and others, led researchers in the Mayo Clinic Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Center for the Science of Health Care Delivery to consider the use of ‘smart,’ digital questionnaires delivered on an iPad in the waiting room, or via text or email to a patient’s preferred device or home computer before their appointment. The use of these electronic patient reported outcomes, or ePROMs, is gaining favor in a number of practice areas. Meanwhile, their value for research is also emerging.

Mayo Clinic physician-researchers honored by national society

Two Mayo Clinic researchers have been named to the American Society for Clinical Investigation, bringing the total Mayo membership in the honorary society of physician-scientists to 39. Liewei Wang, M.D., Ph.D., a pharmacologist, and Martin Fernandez-Zapico, M.D., a pancreatic cancer biologist, were named to the society from several hundred nominees nationally. The society has 3,000 members. Learn about the American Society for Clinical Investigation here.

Mayo Clinic National Health Checkup shows African-Americans significantly more concerned about heart health

A new survey by Mayo Clinic revealed that more than two-thirds of African-Americans are concerned about their heart health (71 percent), which is significantly more than Caucasian (41 percent) or Hispanic (37 percent) respondents. Respondents from the South (51 percent) were also significantly more likely to express concern than those in the Northeast (39 percent) or West (35 percent).These findings were uncovered as part of the Mayo Clinic National Health Checkup, which first launched in January 2016 and provides a quick pulse on consumer health opinions and behaviors at multiple times throughout the year.



Blast off: Stem cells from Mayo Clinic physician’s lab launch into space

Consider it one physician’s giant leap for mankind. On February 19, the latest rocket launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, included a payload of several samples of donated adult stem cells from a research laboratory at Mayo Clinic’s Florida campus. The launch by SpaceX, an American aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company, is part of NASA’s commercial resupply missions to the International Space Station. The biological cells come from the laboratory of Abba Zubair, M.D., Ph.D., who says he has eagerly awaited the launch following several delays over the past couple of years.



