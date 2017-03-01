Michael Kinch's son nearly died of sepsis for which he was given six antiobiotics, to four of which the pathogens turned out to be resistant. The remaining two were oddball antibiotics prescribed by chance.

Michael S. Kinch, PhD, Associate Vice Chancellor and Director, Center for Research Innovation in Business, and Professor of Radiation Oncology, School of Medicine, at Washington University in St. Louis has a great deal to say about the failure the antibiotic pipeline, and not just from a personal point of view.

He is also author of Prescription for Change, a book that describes the collapse of the pharmaceutical industry as a source for new drugs for bacterial infections but also for HIV.

Kinch can be reached at michael.kinch@wustl.edu or by phone at 314 262-9805.