Newswise — NEW YORK (March 2, 2017) – The pediatric trauma center at Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital of NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center has been verified as a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS). A Level I verification is the organization’s highest distinction and recognizes the trauma center’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients. Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital of NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia is the only pediatric hospital in New York City to receive this designation, and one of only two in the state.

“The ACS designation is an incredible achievement that reflects our commitment to enhancing trauma care,” said Dr. Craig Albanese, senior vice president and chief operating officer at NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital and Sloane Hospital for Women. “Our physicians and staff have displayed a remarkable commitment to working across disciplines and specialties to save lives.”

All verified trauma centers must meet the essential criteria that ensure trauma care capability and institutional performance, as outlined by the ACS’s Committee on Trauma (COT) in its current Resources for Optimal Care of the Injured Patient manual. The program provides confirmation that a trauma center has demonstrated its commitment to providing the highest quality trauma care for all injured patients. There are five categories of verification in the COT’s program, each with specific criteria that must be met by a facility seeking that level of verification.

Established by the ACS in 1987, the COT’s Consultation/Verification Program for Hospitals promotes the development of trauma centers in which participants provide not only the hospital resources necessary for trauma care, but also the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients. This spectrum encompasses the pre-hospital phase through the rehabilitation process.

ACS-designated Level I Trauma Centers can offer all patients 24/7 access to a trauma surgeon, operating room and every subspecialty of surgery available. Further, a Level I center demonstrates a commitment to injury prevention through education, awareness and professional development programs.

“This has been a huge collaboration across multiple departments and we are thrilled to have achieved this important verification,” said Dr. Steven Stylianos, trauma medical director and surgeon-in-chief at NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital and the Rudolph N. Schullinger Professor of Surgery at Columbia University Medical Center. “It is further proof that we continue to go above and beyond the standard level of care for our patients.”

NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital

