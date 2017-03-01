Newswise — MCLEAN, Va. (Mar. 1, 2017) - The Society for Risk Analysis (SRA) invites submission of abstracts for presentations at the 2017 SRA Annual Meeting to be held at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia from Dec. 10-14, 2017.

SRA accepts contributions on any topic related to risk assessment, risk characterization, risk perception, risk communication, risk management, risk governance, and policy relating to risk, in the context of risks of concern to individuals, to public and private sector organizations, and to society at a local, regional, nationals or global level.

The program committee welcomes proposals for a variety of session formats: poster-platform presentation, oral presentation, symposium presentation, roundtable and continuing education workshops.

Abstracts must be submitted online by May 31, 2017, midnight EST. You will receive an e-mail from SRA acknowledging receipt of your submission. Visit SRA's website for abstract submission guidelines.

###

About SRA

The Society for Risk Analysis is a multidisciplinary, interdisciplinary, scholarly, international society that provides an open forum for all those interested in risk analysis. SRA was established in 1980 and has published Risk Analysis: An International Journal, the leading scholarly journal in the field, continuously since 1981. For more information, visit www.sra.org.

