The American Thyroid Association (ATA) symposium on Hypothyroidism - Where are we now? is taking place prior to the start of the Endocrine Society annual meeting in Orlando, Fla. on Friday, March 31, from 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM. This timely symposium will explore the evolution of treatments for hypothyroidism over the years. Data about TSH reference ranges in various populations and new data about T3 levels and deiodinase polymorphisms will be discussed. Topics such as the effect of supplements and diet on thyroid function will be reviewed. The symposium will feature a first-ever patient panel to discuss quality of life issues when being treated for hypothyroidism.

“An important goal of this symposium is to engage with patient representatives and understand the effect of hypothyroidism on the daily lives of patients being treated with thyroid hormones" say symposium co-chairs Jacqueline Jonklaas, MD and Antonio C. Bianco, MD, PhD. The symposium content is geared towards medical professionals, but is open to all audiences. For registration, agenda and other information about the ATA Spring Satellite Symposium, visit the ATA website at www.thyroid.org or http://thyroid.org/2017-hypo-symposium/.

Over 8000 respondents have responded to a survey to collect information from individuals with hypothyroidism taking thyroid hormone. A panel of thyroid experts and patients will discuss the survey results. ATA encourages physicians to share the survey and welcomes the participation of all patients receiving treatment for hypothyroidism at www.surveymonkey.com/r/hypothyroidpatientsurvey.

