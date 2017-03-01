Newswise — The addition of an in-house specialty pharmacy at Smilow Cancer Hospital reduced the amount of time patients waited for oral cancer medications; prevented errors associated with filling, dispensing and taking oral chemotherapy; and improved overall quality of care, according to a study being presented at the Quality Care Symposium.

“An in-house pharmacy is integrated into the clinical team where pharmacists, nurses and oncologists manage patients collaboratively,” Kerin Adelson, MD, chief officer at Smilow Cancer Center Hospital said.

View the full article from HemeOnc Today at http://www.healio.com/hematology-oncology/practice-management/news/online/%7B07a20a58-1444-4337-92a0-015bb8e7c23c%7D/in-house-specialty-pharmacy-reduces-medical-errors-wait-time

