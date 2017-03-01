 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

In-House Specialty Pharmacy Reduces Medical Errors, Wait Time

Article ID: 670423

Released: 1-Mar-2017 3:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: Yale Cancer Center

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share

  • Kerin Bess Adelson, MD Assistant Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology); Chief Quality Officer and Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Smilow Cancer Hospital

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

HemeOnc Today; Quality Care Symposium

CHANNELS
Cancer, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals
KEYWORDS
  • cancer medications, Yale Cancer Center

    • Newswise — The addition of an in-house specialty pharmacy at Smilow Cancer Hospital reduced the amount of time patients waited for oral cancer medications; prevented errors associated with filling, dispensing and taking oral chemotherapy; and improved overall quality of care, according to a study being presented at the Quality Care Symposium.

    “An in-house pharmacy is integrated into the clinical team where pharmacists, nurses and oncologists manage patients collaboratively,” Kerin Adelson, MD, chief officer at Smilow Cancer Center Hospital said.

    View the full article from HemeOnc Today at http://www.healio.com/hematology-oncology/practice-management/news/online/%7B07a20a58-1444-4337-92a0-015bb8e7c23c%7D/in-house-specialty-pharmacy-reduces-medical-errors-wait-time

    SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!