Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Launches Second Annual #MakeMarchMatter Fundraising Campaign

More than 100 Southern California businesses will rally individuals to raise $1 million during March in support of pediatric care and research at CHLA

Released: 1-Mar-2017

Childrens Hospital Los Angeles

  • Credit: (photo by Keats Elliott)

    In the photo (L-R), entertainment superstar Kim Kardashian West was on hand to kick off the second annual Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Make March Matter fundraising campaign with patients Saylor Pierson, 7, and Grace Rose, 14. The campaign aims to raise $1 million in March. (Pierson is the campaign's poster girl).

    • Newswise — LOS ANGELES (March 1, 2017) – Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) launched its second annual Make March Matter™ campaign Wednesday. Longtime CHLA supporter Kim Kardashian West joined the hospital to kick off the campaign, which has attracted the commitment of more than 100 businesses in Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley. The month-long community fundraising drive is helping local businesses rally community participation to raise $1 million in the month of March to support children’s health in Los Angeles and surrounding communities.

    “Make March Matter is a movement uniting companies and individuals to bring awareness to the healthcare needs of children and to maintain the programs and services at CHLA that address those needs,” says Children’s Hospital Los Angeles president and CEO Paul Viviano. “We are fortunate to have such a compassionate and loyal group of partners helping us to fulfill our mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for our patients and their families.”

    Each year, CHLA treats children who face a broad range of health issues, from common illnesses to traumas to chronic diseases. The hospital is also dedicated to innovation, supporting advances in research designed to improve pediatric health outcomes and partnering with physicians across the nation to bring the best care here to children in Los Angeles.

    The hospital relies on the generosity of the community to support its groundbreaking pediatric research and the complex care it provides for critically ill and injured children. Last year, 67 local business and corporate partners helped the inaugural campaign exceed its $1 million goal, raising a total of $1.3 million to aid in funding life-saving care for children in Los Angeles.

    Here’s how the community and individuals can help Make March Matter:

    • Support the businesses that support CHLA. For a complete list of the more than 100 participating partners and local events taking place throughout the month of March, go to MakeMarchMatter.org.
    • Make a donation at MakeMarchMatter.org.
    • Individuals may share how they are participating in the campaign on social platforms using #MakeMarchMatter

    Corporate Partners
    Corporations across the southland have agreed to support community members in giving back. Each business has selected a unique way to contribute to the campaign’s collective impact—some sell specific items with proceeds supporting CHLA patients, others devote a portion of overall sales for the entire month and still others create their own unique fundraising campaigns to galvanize their employees and consumers to contribute.

    "Panda Restaurant Group is honored to be part of Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Make March Matter campaign again this year," says Calvin Lee, vice president of Operations. "Giving is one of Panda's core values and it inspired our associates' passion to raise $350,000 to help children in need last year. We are committed to be the campaign's top fundraiser again in 2017."

    By visiting, shopping and dining with a business supporting #MakeMarchMatter, individuals can activate donations to support the care of patients at CHLA. Los Angeles-area businesses participating in this year’s Make March Matter campaign include:


    7-Eleven
    ALC
    Alfred Coffee
    Alice & Olivia
    Anita Ko Jewelry
    Beacon Echo Park
    Bellacures
    Bird Pick
    Blastoff Comics
    Bobble
    California Pizza Kitchen
    Cambria
    Catch LA
    Cava
    Champagne Bakery
    CJ Free Jewelry
    Copa Vida
    CR&A Custom, Inc.
    Credit Unions For Kids
    Cycle House
    Daphyl's
    David Chin, DDS
    Delta - Sky Club
    Drybar
    dTox Day Spa
    edenation
    Emi Jay
    Express Employment Professionals
    Extra Life United
    Fishing with Dynamite
    Fluff Ice
    Grounded Kidswear
    Half & Half Tea House
    IHOP - National Pancake Day
    Keller Williams
    Kendra Scott
    Larchmont Sanctuary Spa
    Lazy Dog
    Lease Advisors
    Lifescarf
    Lil’ Simmzy’s on the Deck
    Little Minis
    Los Angeles Clippers
    Love Your Melon
    LuxAnthropy
    m0851 Los Angeles
    Manhattan Beach Post
    Marriott
    Matthew's Jewelry
    Mendocino Farms
    Michael Stars
    MollaSpace
    Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills
    Nigel Beauty Emporium
    No Rest for Bridget
    Old Venice
    Panda Express
    Papa John’s
    Pez Cantina
    Planet Blue
    PrAna
    Prodege
    Pump Station
    Rag & Bone
    Ralph Lauren
    Real Naked Tea
    REMAX
    Rite Aid
    Rock & Brews
    RockN’ Fish
    Rosie G
    Samy’s Camera
    Sea Level Restaurant at The Shade Hotel Redondo Beach
    Shake Shack
    Simmzy’s
    Skylight Books
    Smitten Ice Cream
    St. John - Beverly Hills
    STK Los Angeles
    Strawberry Notes
    Sugarfina
    Superba
    Terranea Resort
    The Agency
    The Arthur J
    The Point
    The Strand House
    Theory
    Tin Roof Bistro
    Violet Grey
    Westfield Malls
    Zinc Lounge at The Shade Hotel Manhattan Beach
    ZR Brazilian Jujitsu Studios

    For a full list of businesses supporting the campaign in the Coachella Valley, visit http://www.MakeMarchMatter.org.

    Make March Matter
    Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign that builds awareness and support for children’s health in Los Angeles. The campaign supports Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—a nonprofit pediatric academic medical center dedicated to offering more than 350 specialty programs and services to help the health of children. The goal of the campaign is to raise money in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to ensure that all of its pediatric patients receive the critical lifesaving care they need.

    About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
    Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is dedicated to creating hope and building healthier futures for children. Founded in 1901, CHLA is one of the nation’s leading pediatric academic medical centers and is acknowledged worldwide for its leadership in pediatric and adolescent health. The hospital relies on the generosity of the community to support its groundbreaking pediatric research and the complex care it provides for critically ill and injured children.

