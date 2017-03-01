Newswise — LOS ANGELES (March 1, 2017) – Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) launched its second annual Make March Matter™ campaign Wednesday. Longtime CHLA supporter Kim Kardashian West joined the hospital to kick off the campaign, which has attracted the commitment of more than 100 businesses in Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley. The month-long community fundraising drive is helping local businesses rally community participation to raise $1 million in the month of March to support children’s health in Los Angeles and surrounding communities.

“Make March Matter is a movement uniting companies and individuals to bring awareness to the healthcare needs of children and to maintain the programs and services at CHLA that address those needs,” says Children’s Hospital Los Angeles president and CEO Paul Viviano. “We are fortunate to have such a compassionate and loyal group of partners helping us to fulfill our mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for our patients and their families.”

Each year, CHLA treats children who face a broad range of health issues, from common illnesses to traumas to chronic diseases. The hospital is also dedicated to innovation, supporting advances in research designed to improve pediatric health outcomes and partnering with physicians across the nation to bring the best care here to children in Los Angeles.

The hospital relies on the generosity of the community to support its groundbreaking pediatric research and the complex care it provides for critically ill and injured children. Last year, 67 local business and corporate partners helped the inaugural campaign exceed its $1 million goal, raising a total of $1.3 million to aid in funding life-saving care for children in Los Angeles.

Here’s how the community and individuals can help Make March Matter:

• Support the businesses that support CHLA. For a complete list of the more than 100 participating partners and local events taking place throughout the month of March, go to MakeMarchMatter.org.

• Make a donation at MakeMarchMatter.org.

• Individuals may share how they are participating in the campaign on social platforms using #MakeMarchMatter

Corporate Partners

Corporations across the southland have agreed to support community members in giving back. Each business has selected a unique way to contribute to the campaign’s collective impact—some sell specific items with proceeds supporting CHLA patients, others devote a portion of overall sales for the entire month and still others create their own unique fundraising campaigns to galvanize their employees and consumers to contribute.

"Panda Restaurant Group is honored to be part of Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Make March Matter campaign again this year," says Calvin Lee, vice president of Operations. "Giving is one of Panda's core values and it inspired our associates' passion to raise $350,000 to help children in need last year. We are committed to be the campaign's top fundraiser again in 2017."

By visiting, shopping and dining with a business supporting #MakeMarchMatter, individuals can activate donations to support the care of patients at CHLA. Los Angeles-area businesses participating in this year’s Make March Matter campaign include:



7-Eleven

ALC

Alfred Coffee

Alice & Olivia

Anita Ko Jewelry

Beacon Echo Park

Bellacures

Bird Pick

Blastoff Comics

Bobble

California Pizza Kitchen

Cambria

Catch LA

Cava

Champagne Bakery

CJ Free Jewelry

Copa Vida

CR&A Custom, Inc.

Credit Unions For Kids

Cycle House

Daphyl's

David Chin, DDS

Delta - Sky Club

Drybar

dTox Day Spa

edenation

Emi Jay

Express Employment Professionals

Extra Life United

Fishing with Dynamite

Fluff Ice

Grounded Kidswear

Half & Half Tea House

IHOP - National Pancake Day

Keller Williams

Kendra Scott

Larchmont Sanctuary Spa

Lazy Dog

Lease Advisors

Lifescarf

Lil’ Simmzy’s on the Deck

Little Minis

Los Angeles Clippers

Love Your Melon

LuxAnthropy

m0851 Los Angeles

Manhattan Beach Post

Marriott

Matthew's Jewelry

Mendocino Farms

Michael Stars

MollaSpace

Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills

Nigel Beauty Emporium

No Rest for Bridget

Old Venice

Panda Express

Papa John’s

Pez Cantina

Planet Blue

PrAna

Prodege

Pump Station

Rag & Bone

Ralph Lauren

Real Naked Tea

REMAX

Rite Aid

Rock & Brews

RockN’ Fish

Rosie G

Samy’s Camera

Sea Level Restaurant at The Shade Hotel Redondo Beach

Shake Shack

Simmzy’s

Skylight Books

Smitten Ice Cream

St. John - Beverly Hills

STK Los Angeles

Strawberry Notes

Sugarfina

Superba

Terranea Resort

The Agency

The Arthur J

The Point

The Strand House

Theory

Tin Roof Bistro

Violet Grey

Westfield Malls

Zinc Lounge at The Shade Hotel Manhattan Beach

ZR Brazilian Jujitsu Studios



For a full list of businesses supporting the campaign in the Coachella Valley, visit http://www.MakeMarchMatter.org.

Make March Matter

Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign that builds awareness and support for children’s health in Los Angeles. The campaign supports Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—a nonprofit pediatric academic medical center dedicated to offering more than 350 specialty programs and services to help the health of children. The goal of the campaign is to raise money in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to ensure that all of its pediatric patients receive the critical lifesaving care they need.

About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is dedicated to creating hope and building healthier futures for children. Founded in 1901, CHLA is one of the nation’s leading pediatric academic medical centers and is acknowledged worldwide for its leadership in pediatric and adolescent health. The hospital relies on the generosity of the community to support its groundbreaking pediatric research and the complex care it provides for critically ill and injured children.

