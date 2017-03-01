Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Launches Second Annual #MakeMarchMatter Fundraising Campaign
More than 100 Southern California businesses will rally individuals to raise $1 million during March in support of pediatric care and research at CHLA
Newswise — LOS ANGELES (March 1, 2017) – Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) launched its second annual Make March Matter™ campaign Wednesday. Longtime CHLA supporter Kim Kardashian West joined the hospital to kick off the campaign, which has attracted the commitment of more than 100 businesses in Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley. The month-long community fundraising drive is helping local businesses rally community participation to raise $1 million in the month of March to support children’s health in Los Angeles and surrounding communities.
“Make March Matter is a movement uniting companies and individuals to bring awareness to the healthcare needs of children and to maintain the programs and services at CHLA that address those needs,” says Children’s Hospital Los Angeles president and CEO Paul Viviano. “We are fortunate to have such a compassionate and loyal group of partners helping us to fulfill our mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for our patients and their families.”
Each year, CHLA treats children who face a broad range of health issues, from common illnesses to traumas to chronic diseases. The hospital is also dedicated to innovation, supporting advances in research designed to improve pediatric health outcomes and partnering with physicians across the nation to bring the best care here to children in Los Angeles.
The hospital relies on the generosity of the community to support its groundbreaking pediatric research and the complex care it provides for critically ill and injured children. Last year, 67 local business and corporate partners helped the inaugural campaign exceed its $1 million goal, raising a total of $1.3 million to aid in funding life-saving care for children in Los Angeles.
Here’s how the community and individuals can help Make March Matter:
• Support the businesses that support CHLA. For a complete list of the more than 100 participating partners and local events taking place throughout the month of March, go to MakeMarchMatter.org.
• Make a donation at MakeMarchMatter.org.
• Individuals may share how they are participating in the campaign on social platforms using #MakeMarchMatter
Corporate Partners
Corporations across the southland have agreed to support community members in giving back. Each business has selected a unique way to contribute to the campaign’s collective impact—some sell specific items with proceeds supporting CHLA patients, others devote a portion of overall sales for the entire month and still others create their own unique fundraising campaigns to galvanize their employees and consumers to contribute.
"Panda Restaurant Group is honored to be part of Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Make March Matter campaign again this year," says Calvin Lee, vice president of Operations. "Giving is one of Panda's core values and it inspired our associates' passion to raise $350,000 to help children in need last year. We are committed to be the campaign's top fundraiser again in 2017."
By visiting, shopping and dining with a business supporting #MakeMarchMatter, individuals can activate donations to support the care of patients at CHLA. Los Angeles-area businesses participating in this year’s Make March Matter campaign include:
7-Eleven
ALC
Alfred Coffee
Alice & Olivia
Anita Ko Jewelry
Beacon Echo Park
Bellacures
Bird Pick
Blastoff Comics
Bobble
California Pizza Kitchen
Cambria
Catch LA
Cava
Champagne Bakery
CJ Free Jewelry
Copa Vida
CR&A Custom, Inc.
Credit Unions For Kids
Cycle House
Daphyl's
David Chin, DDS
Delta - Sky Club
Drybar
dTox Day Spa
edenation
Emi Jay
Express Employment Professionals
Extra Life United
Fishing with Dynamite
Fluff Ice
Grounded Kidswear
Half & Half Tea House
IHOP - National Pancake Day
Keller Williams
Kendra Scott
Larchmont Sanctuary Spa
Lazy Dog
Lease Advisors
Lifescarf
Lil’ Simmzy’s on the Deck
Little Minis
Los Angeles Clippers
Love Your Melon
LuxAnthropy
m0851 Los Angeles
Manhattan Beach Post
Marriott
Matthew's Jewelry
Mendocino Farms
Michael Stars
MollaSpace
Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills
Nigel Beauty Emporium
No Rest for Bridget
Old Venice
Panda Express
Papa John’s
Pez Cantina
Planet Blue
PrAna
Prodege
Pump Station
Rag & Bone
Ralph Lauren
Real Naked Tea
REMAX
Rite Aid
Rock & Brews
RockN’ Fish
Rosie G
Samy’s Camera
Sea Level Restaurant at The Shade Hotel Redondo Beach
Shake Shack
Simmzy’s
Skylight Books
Smitten Ice Cream
St. John - Beverly Hills
STK Los Angeles
Strawberry Notes
Sugarfina
Superba
Terranea Resort
The Agency
The Arthur J
The Point
The Strand House
Theory
Tin Roof Bistro
Violet Grey
Westfield Malls
Zinc Lounge at The Shade Hotel Manhattan Beach
ZR Brazilian Jujitsu Studios
For a full list of businesses supporting the campaign in the Coachella Valley, visit http://www.MakeMarchMatter.org.
Make March Matter
Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign that builds awareness and support for children’s health in Los Angeles. The campaign supports Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—a nonprofit pediatric academic medical center dedicated to offering more than 350 specialty programs and services to help the health of children. The goal of the campaign is to raise money in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to ensure that all of its pediatric patients receive the critical lifesaving care they need.
About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is dedicated to creating hope and building healthier futures for children. Founded in 1901, CHLA is one of the nation’s leading pediatric academic medical centers and is acknowledged worldwide for its leadership in pediatric and adolescent health. The hospital relies on the generosity of the community to support its groundbreaking pediatric research and the complex care it provides for critically ill and injured children.