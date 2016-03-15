What: “The True Impact of Bias on Health and Wellness in America”

A host of studies have demonstrated that unconscious bias – attitudes that affect our decisions and actions without us realizing it – can impact patients’ health and wellness. But what can be done to address it? A symposium at the University of Virginia is bringing together national experts, UVA faculty and community members to discuss solutions that can apply not only to healthcare, but universally. The symposium will cover a range of topics, including the role of the media in unconscious bias.

Participants will include:

• Dr. Louis Sullivan, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President George H.W. Bush.

• Dr. Damon Tweedy, a psychiatrist and author of the bestselling book “Black Man in a White Coat.”

• Christine Herbes-Sommers, a documentary filmmaker whose work has appeared on PBS.

The UVA School of Medicine and the UVA Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy are the co-hosts for the symposium.

When: March 15-16

Where: Newcomb Hall, 180 McCormick Road, Charlottesville, VA, 22903. Parking will be available at the Central Grounds Parking Garage, 400 Emmet St. South, Charlottesville, VA, 22903.

Media Opportunities:

• Dr. Michael D. Williams, director of UVA’s Center for Health Policy, is available to discuss plans for the conference.

• Interview conference participants.

• Get video/photos of the conference.

####

